Miz and Mrs. Renewed for Second Season

– There’s some good news today for fans of WWE reality shows. Ahead of tonight’s return for the hit reality series, Miz and Mrs., WWE announced that the show will return for a second season. You can check out the full announcement on the second season pickup below. The new season is slated to air later in 2020. The reality series returns for the second half of its first season later tonight on the USA Network.

USA Network has announced a second season for the hit unscripted series Miz & Mrs. Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, the 20-episode second season of Miz & Mrs. is expected to air in 2020. The continuation of Season 1 begins tonight at 10/9 C on USA Network.

Miz & Mrs. gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discovers there’s nothing “quiet” about a life filled with two dogs; two cats; their adorable baby, Monroe; a crazy live-in mother-in-law; and the demands of their high-octane careers. With new mom, Maryse, returning to the ring just months after giving birth and Mike’s career soaring to new heights, The Miz and Maryse continue to prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.

Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse are also executive producers.

The star of the show also commented on the news of the renewal on Twitter, which you can see below. The tweet included a short promo clip for the upcoming season.