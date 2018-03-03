wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Set For Appearance Next Week, Ronda Rousey Gets WWE.com Profile, Clip of The Legion of Doom
– The Miz will make an appearance this Monday (March 5) at the Cricket Wireless store located at 7235 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin from 10am-12pm. He will sign autographs and take photos, but it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.
– Now that Ronda Rousey is an official member of the RAW roster, WWE.com has posted her official profile.
– WWE has posted a clip of the Legion of Doom from the WWE Network show Countdown.
"When the Legion of Doom were dominant, there was not a more famous tag team on the face of the planet than Hawk and Animal…" – @HeymanHustle #WWENetwork #WWECountdown pic.twitter.com/CZoKSQ0k81
