Miz TV Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

The Miz will come face to face with Dexter Lumis on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced this afternoon that Lumis will be a guest on a special episode of Miz TV on tonight’s show. You can see the full announcement below:

Dexter Lumis brings threatening aura to “Miz TV”

Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz will invite Dexter Lumis to appear on “Miz TV” in an attempt to finally get to the bottom of Lumis’ recent attacks on The A-Lister.

The Awesome One has been running scared in recent weeks as Lumis has abducted him during matches and has even stalked The Miz in his own home. Even with security and police presence beefed up during Raw, Lumis has managed to sneak in and haunt The Miz senseless. The Miz has seemingly almost run out of his wits and will confront the bizarre Superstar in the hopes of stopping the freaky Lumis.

Will Lumis appear on “Miz TV”? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!