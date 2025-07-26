MJF Praises John Cena As a ‘Great Human Being’

MJF had some praise for John Cena, calling the WWE star a “great human being” among other things. MJF spoke with Adrian Hernandez for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about meeting Cena on the red carpet for The Iron Claw. The AEW star said that Cena was exactly “as advertised” and someone he felt like he should aspire to be like.

“What we talked about will stay between us,” MJF began (per Fightful). “But I will say that he is another guy that is as advertised. He’s a hard-working, intelligent, good human being. A great human being. Every time I’ve talked to him, I’ve come away from it feeling like I learned something in the sense that, ‘this is what I should aspire to be like inside the ring and outside of the ring.’”

He continued, “This dude was a FatHead on my wall growing up. Cena was my first love, and then it was Punk. It’s really cool getting to talk to him.”

MJF co-stars in Happy Gilmore 2, which is now streaming on Netflix.