MJF & Samoa Joe To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

December 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 12-20-23 Image Credit: AEW

MJF and Samoa Joe will have the mic on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that Joe and MJF, who will face off at AEW Worlds End for the latter’s World Championship, will speak on this week’s episode in Oklahoma City.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH
* AEW Women’s World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Saraya vs. Riho
* Roderick Strong vs. Komander
* We’ll hear from MJF and Samoa Joe

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

