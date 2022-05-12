MJF Slams Ex-WWE Talents in AEW, What He Would Do If He Goes to WWE

– During an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker this week, AEW star MJF discussed his thoughts on the ex-WWE talent who are currently part of AEW. He also discussed Shawn Spears and what he would do if he goes to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

MJF on the ex-WWE talent in AEW: “I think there is a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate. I think all these f***ing ex-WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money when, quite frankly, they cant sniff my f***ing jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I’m on screen, I think they can all go to hell. Somebody in the upper management has a problem with me and it’s very obvious if you see what I’m dealing with week to week.”

On Shawn Spears being a former WWE talent: “Shawn Spears is an ex-WWE guy. Now, if/when I were to go over there, I’d have me a ball because I built my brand and established myself here. When I go over there, I’m not gonna have to deal with the same type of bullshit that poor Shawn Spears had to deal with. A guy like that has been criminally underrated for over a decade.”