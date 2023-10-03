MJF Talks About His Struggles With Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria

In a recent WrestlePurists interview, MJF shared his thoughts on mental health and his own struggles with Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, an ADHD-related mental health condition (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler explained the effects of the situation on his outlook and mindset and shared how working with Adam Cole has helped him in handling the associated difficulties. You can find a few highlights on the subject and listen to the full interview below.

On living with RSD: “This is not me like messing around. I just wasn’t ready to accept love, and I know that might sound insane to anybody. I had been fucked over so many times in my life, and because of my rejection-sensitive disorder, you know, I already have my arms up at all times. I always when I leave a room, I think everyone is talking shit about me, always constantly, constantly in my own head.”

On how Cole helped him in the process: “And I knew If I completely let myself out there and I wasn’t accepted, it would have killed me, I wasn’t there yet mentally. But honestly my friendship inside and outside the ring with Cole, I really learned a lot as far as just being more open. Look I still have my bad days right? The entire arena was chanting Tofu at Jay White, and I heard literally one guy say ‘Come on Jay, you got this’ and immediately I was like ‘Fuck, does everybody hate me?’ which is insane, but that is how my brain works. And I’m trying to be better, I’m trying to get better. And Adam had a lot to do with that big time as far as me allowing myself to let the fans be a part of this journey with me.”