MJF Offers Tacit Approval for The Acclaimed to Commemorate 69 Day

In a video message seemingly made at Anthony Bowens’ and Billy Gunn’s request, MJF offered a few statements of respect and approval for Max Caster and The Acclaimed as a whole (via Fightful). MJF cited Caster’s sacrifice to take a shot from Jay White for him and admitted he’s starting to like The Acclaimed. You can find a highlight and watch the full video below.

On his changing perspective on Caster and The Acclaimed: “I can’t believe this is happening. Look, Bowens and Billy asked me to do this, and to be honest my initial instinct was to say no but for the first time in the nine years since I’ve met you, Max Caster, you actually have earned my respect. This past Wednesday when you took that bullet for me with Jay White, that was pretty cool, man. You know, my friend Adam Cole a while back told me that it’s okay to have more than one friend, and at first I thought that was heresy, but you know, you’re kinda starting to grow on me, Caster. Like a fungus, but you’re starting to grow on me. Now, I’m not saying I love The Acclaimed like everybody else, but what I will say is I’m kinda starting to like The Acclaimed. So, Happy 69 Day. Yay, scissoring…?”