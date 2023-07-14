wrestling / News

MLW Announces Bracket For 2023 Opera Cup

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Opera Cup 2023 Image Credit: MLW

MLW revealed the bracket for the 2023 Opera Cup on this week’s Fusion. You can see the brackets for the tournament below, which will see Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman and Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deepen in the semifinals with the winners doing battle in the finals.

Smith won the 2019 Opera Cup, while Davey Richards won the 2021 edition.

