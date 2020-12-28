wrestling / News

MLW Announces ‘Filthy Island’ Event Coming Soon

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Filthy Island

MLW 2020 Opera Cup winner Tom Lawlor is taking the promotion to Filthy Island. MLW has announced that a “Filthy Island” event is coming soon. The name is a play on UFC’s “Fight Island” shows that they have host on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates during the pandemic.

The announcement reads:

Filthy Island is coming soon
A “filthy” MLW marquee event is in the works
Following Tom Lawlor’s extraordinary 2020 Opera Cup victory, Court Bauer finally confirmed Filthy Island would be coming to Major League Wrestling — and soon!

Since June, Lawlor has hinted at grandiose plans for a Filthy Island fight card on Pulp FUSION. Following winning the Opera Cup, Lawlor spoke out again on a media call about it.

MLW.com will continue to follow this story as it develops.

