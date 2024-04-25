MLW Announces Trios Bout for Azteca Lucha

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed a big trios matchup for MLW Azteca Lucha on May 11 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. Atlantis, Guerrero Maya Jr., & Jesus Rodriguez will face Felino, Virus & Villano III Jr. in a six-man tag team bout. Here’s the full announcement:

Cesar Duran and Salina de la Renta have brokered a thrilling trios match for May 11th at Cicero Stadium as their promotional war escalates.

The legendary Atlantis will make his MLW debut, captaining his team into battle against a fierce rudo trio captained by El Felino.

Atlantis, an icon of lucha libre with an illustrious career spanning four decades, will step onto American soil for a rare bout as the beloved técnico leads his team into a trios showdown. With no challenger able to strip him of his mask in over 40 years, Atlantis stands as a testament to the essence of lucha libre.

Joining Atlantis’ team is Guerrero Maya Jr., embodying the classic lucha style with every move, and Jesus Rodriguez, the enforcer for Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, determined to secure victory for his boss.

On the opposing side, El Felino leads an all-star trios team, representing the interests of Cesar Duran in their high-stakes wager against Salina de la Renta. A fierce rudo with a penchant for rule-breaking, Felino brings a stack of championship belts and a reputation for dominance to the ring. Alongside him stand the enigmatic Virus, whose war paint and alliance with Cesar Duran add an unpredictable edge to the match, and Villano III Jr., representing the new generation of one of Mexico’s most storied lucha families, blending high-flying feats with ruthless tactics.

This showdown not only promises pulse-pounding lucha action but also carries significant stakes, as Salina de la Renta and Cesar Duran have a wager riding on the outcome of their matches May 11. If Salina’s hand-selected luchadores can secure the majority of victories, Duran will relinquish the mysterious and notorious key he possesses, unlocking secrets yet to be revealed.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.