MLW Announces Azteca Underground Show For WrestleMania Weekend

MLW has announced a new event, Azteca Underground, that will take place over WrestleMania weekend. The company announced on Thursday’s MLW Azteca that the show will take place on April 1st from Dallas, with tickets going on sale on February 10th.

The announcement for the event reads as follows:

Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

The event will be a television taping featuring a loaded line-up of matches.

Card and appearances to be announced soon!

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder. Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire. Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself! Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet. Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

Create an action figure of you with your favorite MLW wrestler! Capture. Customize. Create. Make a premium action figure with YOUR face! Action Face will scan your face at their special 3D scanning booth at the event and make a one of a kind figure of you with your favorite MLW wrestler! This add-on merchandise purchase is available day of event only.

Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods. Access included in purchase of any ticket.

Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.