Various News: MLW Battle Riot Airing Tonight, Impact Wrestling One Night Only Taping Next Month, MLW Fury Road Set For October

– MLW Fusion Battle Riot will air as a two-hour prime time special from 8-10 PM ET on beIN Sports. The Battle Riot is a combination of a battle royal, the Royal Rumble and a street fight. Wrestlers enter every sixty seconds with 40 wrestlers participating. The winner gets a World title shot any time they want. Wrestlers competing in the match include Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, John Morrison, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Barrington Hughes, MJF, the Hart Foundation, Sami Callihan, Kevin Sullivan, Rich Swann, ACH, Joey Ryan, Jake Hager and more.

– Speaking of MLW, they will return to the Melrose Ballroom on October 4 for MLW: Fury Road. The talent announced include LA Park, Low Ki, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Sami Callihan, Shane Strickland, The Hart Foundation and more.

– Impact Wrestling and XCite Wrestling will debut a One Night Only PPV taping on August 25 at the American Legion Post 80 at 76 Main St in Binghamton, NY. Bell time is 7 pm. Talent scheduled include Eddie Edwards, Moose, Eli Drake, LAX, Alisha Edwards, Fallah Bahh and KM with more names to be added soon. Tickets are available now at xcitewrestling.com/shop.