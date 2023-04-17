MLW Releases Cold Open For War Chamber Special

MLW brings the War Chamber to this week’s Underground on Reelz, and the cold open is online. MLW released the cold open on Monday, and you can check it out below ahead of Tuesday’s airing at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

The announcement reads as follows:

MLW War Chamber Cold Open Released Early

Watch this Tuesday on REELZ 10e/7p

MLW has released the cold open for its WAR CHAMBER special on REELZ, just one day prior to its airing this Tuesday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

This year’s War Chamber features Alex Hammerstone and the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA and ??? (with Raven).

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Who will be victorious in the War Chamber?

Find out this Tuesday at 10pm ET / 7pm PT only on REELZ.