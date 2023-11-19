wrestling / News

MLW Fightland Sees Second Gear Crew Take the MLW Tag Team Championship

November 19, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: MLW

Tonight’s MLW Fightland hosted a title defense ladder match by The Calling as they faced the challengers of the Second Gear Crew. The match concluded with the title going to the Second Gear Crew when 1 Called Manders toppled the ladder holding Rickey Shane Page and AKIRA over the ropes. You can find some video clip highlights from MLW below.

