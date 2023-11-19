wrestling / News
MLW Fightland Sees Second Gear Crew Take the MLW Tag Team Championship
November 19, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight’s MLW Fightland hosted a title defense ladder match by The Calling as they faced the challengers of the Second Gear Crew. The match concluded with the title going to the Second Gear Crew when 1 Called Manders toppled the ladder holding Rickey Shane Page and AKIRA over the ropes. You can find some video clip highlights from MLW below.
No fear @ThrashJustice! #MLW @FiteTV 👊 pic.twitter.com/WfUbL1YpVa
— MLW (@MLW) November 19, 2023
Cornbelt Cowboy chops!! #MLW @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/EJ7qphK6BR
— MLW (@MLW) November 19, 2023
💥 #SGC innovation! #MLW @FiteTV @ThrashJustice pic.twitter.com/Nu077jedmZ
— MLW (@MLW) November 19, 2023