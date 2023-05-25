MLW Fusion Preview: Taya Valkyrie Defends Two Titles, More

MLW Fusion returns with a new season tonight on FITE+ and YouTube, and a preview for the show has been released. MLW sent out the following preview for the show, which you can read below:

Fusion Preview for TONIGHT

Watch on FITE+, YouTube, beIN Sports & beIN XTRA

MLW FUSION tonight at 8pm ET brings MLW south of the border for Super Series’23, streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Tijuana, Mexico hosts a double championship fourway as Taya Valkyrie puts both the World Featherweight Championship and AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on the line against La Heidra, Dalys and Sexy Star.

Can Mexico’s top three contenders knock off the unstoppable queen on their home turf, or will Taya continue her historic reign?

Fresh off the Battle RIOT, Alex Kane fields questions from the media as the Bomaye Fight Club zones in on his upcoming July 8 showdown with Hammerstone for the World Heavyweight Championship at Never Say Never on FITE+.

A critical update on Jacob Fatu. For the first time ever the Samoan Werewolf has been put on the injured list by the Calling. What’s his status? What’s the state of his National Openweight Championship title shot?

Juicy Finau makes the trek to Tijuana to spill blood with the legendary Damian 666 in an anything goes Tijuana brawl! Can the big Tongan successfully rep MLW in TJ with no Lance or Fatu watching his back?

The Second Gear Crew make questionably legal plans to take in all the sights and sounds of Tijuana.

PLUS: MLW’s newest signee Delmi Exo drops the mic on Taya Valkyrie and sets her sights on World Featherweight gold.