MLW Intimidation Games Announced For March In Dallas

MLW has announced that MLW: Intimidation Games will take place on March 31 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas, with the company set to announce the match lineup in the near future. The event will also feature an MLW Fusion television taping.

Intimidation Games set for March 31 in Dallas

MLW will return to Dallas March 31 with MLW: Intimidation Games, an MLW FUSION television taping at Gilley’s with a special start time of 7:00pm.

The card will feature a who’s who from MLW and beyond. Fans can purchase tickets at MLWTix.com.

Matches will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Davey Richards

Cesar Duran

Alex Shelley

nZo

Jacob Fatu

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout

TJP

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Matt Cross

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Gino Medina

PLUS MORE!

More wrestlers and talent to be added soon.

No refunds or exchanges.

For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit http://www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime