MLW News: Company Reportedly Working On New York Return, MLW Underground Airing Wednesday, Azteca Underground T-Shirt

– MLW is in the process of working out a return to New York, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the company is working on a return to the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, where they have hosted some shows in the past.

– With MLW: Fusion on hiatus until its new season premiere in July, an episode of MLW Underground will air Wednesday on Pluto TV, Fubo, and YouTube. The episode will also air on BeIN Sport this coming weekend.

– The company has released a T-Shirt for Azteca Underground, which is available via Pro Wrestling Tees.