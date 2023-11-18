MLW Promising Two Big Surprises for Tonight’s Fightland Show

– Ahead of tonight’s MLW Fightland show, Major League Wrestling (MLW) is promising that tonight’s show will have two big surprises. You can check out the full preview and updated lineup below:

MLW returns to Philadelphia tonight featuring 2 BIG surprises

MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena tonight for MLW FIGHTLAND and a FUSION TV taping.

Breaking news: There will be 2 big surprises tonight! What will they be? Find out live in Philly!

FIGHTLAND FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Loser Leaves MLW

Matt Cardona (with Saint Laurent) vs. Mance Warner

Ladder Match for World Tag Team Championship

The Calling (Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA) vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)

¡Lucha Libre Rules!

Rocky Romero & Bárbaro Cavernario (with Salina de la Renta) vs. Máscara Dorada & Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

“Filthy Tom Lawlor & Mystery Man vs. Bomaye Fight Club’s O’Shay Edwards & Mr. Thomas

Thumbtacks Pit of Death Match

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball

3-Way World Featherweight Title

Janai Kai (champion) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James

Tony Deppen vs. Nolo Kitano

Triple Threat Tornado Tag Encounter!

Mane Event vs. Wasted Youth vs. Lucky 13 & Austin Luke

Women’s Featherweight Division!

Zayda vs. Gia Scott

15-participant Battle Royal!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

