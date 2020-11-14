MLW Pushes Back December Event To April 2021

MLW has announced that their December 5th event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia has been pushed back to April 10, 2021. As you might expected, this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement reads:

Dec. 5 event rescheduled for April 10

Major League Wrestling today announced its December 5th event in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena has been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored for April 10 with all ticket holders guaranteed the same seat(s) and location.

The new date is Saturday, April 10th at the 2300 Arena.

The health and welfare of all MLW fans, athletes, crew, and staff are our highest priority.

MLW has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with medical experts and city and state officials. With virus cases hitting all-time high numbers coupled with the potential for tightening of public gathering restrictions, MLW has been advised to postpone this event.

We wish you all continued health during these trying times and look forward to seeing you back at the matches soon.

In the meantime, we invite you to join us this Wednesday as MLW returns with all-new episodes of MLW FUSION at 7pm ET.