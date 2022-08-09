wrestling / News
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:
Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team
Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the league
When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.
A pro wrestler turned broadcaster, Leterna trained at the legendary Gleason’s Gym under the tutelage of Johnny Rodz.
Bringing a distinct perspective to the fight game, Leterna promises to bring a new dimension to the coverage of MLW’s roster, bouts and breaking news.
– MLW has posted a new video looking at the Von Erich brothers.
“Filmmaker Bobby Hennes journeys to Dallas with Ross and Marshall Von Erich.”
