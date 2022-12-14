MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE Reportedly Moving Forward

As previously reported, Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE back in January, alleging intentional interference with contract relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more. WWE filed a motion to dismiss in May, claiming that MLW didn’t have a plausible claim against them and had no evidence WWE had a ‘monopoly power’ or that WWE has had any exclusionary conduct. WWE said that MLW’s claim of contract interference is “implausible and unsupported with factual allegations.”

However, PWInsider reports that after the latest hearing this month, it seems the lawsuit will be moving forward. The U.S. District Court, California Northern District (San Jose) issued a Case Management Order yesterday. Judge Edward J. Davila ruled that there will be a conference on September 7, 2023 at 11 AM to set up a trial date.

Davila also said that all amended pleadings would be due by February 13. Both MLW and WWE will then go into discovery to find whatever material they need to argue their side of the case, which will be due on September 29. They have to file their reports by October 26 and rebuttals by the end of November 2023. Expert reports will have to be filed by December 26, 2023, and that period ends January 2024.

MLW stated in a motion prior to yesterday’s ruling: “Plaintiff anticipates taking discovery with respect to its claims, including, among other information: (1) the relevant antitrust market; (2) documents related to VICE, Tubi and FITE; (3) WWE’s employment agreements, event venue agreements and distribution agreements; (4) WWE’s poaching of talent from MLW, AEW and other competitors; (5) WWE’s interference with booking arenas; (6) the impact of WWE’s conduct on entry into the market for broadcasting of professional wrestling programming and related consumer harm; (7) documents related to Jerry S. McDevitt’s appearance in the Dark Side of the Ring program; and (8) damages. Defendant anticipates taking discovery with respect to its defenses in the case, including but not limited to, Plaintiff’s attempts to obtain broadcasting rights from the hundreds if not thousands of other potential buyers, Plaintiff’s efforts to start its own streaming service (which it acknowledges that WWE and Impact have started), and Plaintiff’s recent successes in obtaining broadcast agreement(s), such as its agreement with Pro Wrestling TV, which demonstrate the frivolous nature of its antitrust claims. The Parties are not proposing to conduct discovery in phases or to limit discovery to particular issues.“