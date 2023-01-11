Molly Holly On Helping Younger Talent in WWE, Change In Company’s Culture

Molly Holly is enjoying her work as a producer in WWE, and she recently praised how the company’s changed its culture from the old days. During her Highspots virtual signing, Holly discussed her work in the company and more; you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On helping out younger talent in her role: “It’s really an honor for me because Dean Malenko was like a mentor to me and he was an agent for so many years and Fit Finlay whom I love and so now to be in the same role that they were for me it’s really special for me to help the young talent, be encouraged on a rough day or to help them have the best show possible.”

On the change in culture at the company: “Just the way that they treat the performers is way better than it was back in the day. So much of it is the professionalism. There’s no discrimination, no sexual harassment, all these things that maybe show business, in general, had been known for I’ve felt like since I’ve been there, I’ve been so impressed with the way the company is run.”