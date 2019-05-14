wrestling / News

WWE News: Money in the Bank Spot On the Line Tonight, Promo For Tom Magee/Bret Hart Special

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn Braun Strowman Raw Money in the Bank

– WWE has announced that Braun Strowman’s Money in the Bank spot is on the line in a match tonight. Sami Zayn has a shot at Strowman’s spot in the match at this coming Sunday’s PPV if he can beat Strowman in the ring on tonight’s episode:

– WWE posted the following video for tonight’s Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Most Infamous Lost Match special that airs on the WWE Network after Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, RAW, Tom Magee, WWE, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading