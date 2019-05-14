wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Spot On the Line Tonight, Promo For Tom Magee/Bret Hart Special
– WWE has announced that Braun Strowman’s Money in the Bank spot is on the line in a match tonight. Sami Zayn has a shot at Strowman’s spot in the match at this coming Sunday’s PPV if he can beat Strowman in the ring on tonight’s episode:
It's all about #MITB for @SamiZayn and @BraunStrowman in tonight's #FallsCountAnywhere Match! #RAW pic.twitter.com/WctYSyEl9K
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2019
– WWE posted the following video for tonight’s Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Most Infamous Lost Match special that airs on the WWE Network after Raw:
Relive the lost match of urban legend between Tom Magee and Bret "Hit Man" Hart on Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Most Infamous Lost Match, streaming TONIGHT after #Raw on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/LDqQSoyZuo
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2019
