Moose, Mustafa Ali Step Up To Trick Williams On TNA Impact

Trick Williams found himself confronted by both Moose and Mustafa Ali on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday’s show saw The System come to the ring and the group, including Moose, talked about what TNA meant to him. Moose said his match with Leon Slater reignited his love of TNA and he wanted to turn his attention to winning the TNA World Championship once again.

Williams then came out along with First Class and called The System a thing of the past before taking a swipe at Order 4 as well. That led to Ali’s group coming out, and Ali told Williams to keep his name out of his mouth or he would bury Williams like the Undertaker did on NXT.

Order 4 ended up in a brawl with The System, who will face Williams and First Class on tonight’s show.