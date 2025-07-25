wrestling / News
Moose, Mustafa Ali Step Up To Trick Williams On TNA Impact
Trick Williams found himself confronted by both Moose and Mustafa Ali on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Thursday’s show saw The System come to the ring and the group, including Moose, talked about what TNA meant to him. Moose said his match with Leon Slater reignited his love of TNA and he wanted to turn his attention to winning the TNA World Championship once again.
Williams then came out along with First Class and called The System a thing of the past before taking a swipe at Order 4 as well. That led to Ali’s group coming out, and Ali told Williams to keep his name out of his mouth or he would bury Williams like the Undertaker did on NXT.
Order 4 ended up in a brawl with The System, who will face Williams and First Class on tonight’s show.
TRICK-NA is LIVE in the iMPACT Zone!@_trickwilliams @KCwrestles @AJFrancis410
Watch #TNAiMPACT LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/eHDTYxoyjX
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025
And Order 4 System brawl has ERUPTED!
Watch #TNAiMPACT LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/5hquSaUEQN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon On Hulk Hogan’s Death: ‘The World Lost a Treasure Today’
- Press Conference Held in Florida Over Hulk Hogan’s Death, More Details On Police Response
- Donald Trump Jr., Kane, Brutus Beefcake, More React to Passing of Hulk Hogan
- Ric Flair, Charlotte, Vince Russo, More React to Death of Hulk Hogan