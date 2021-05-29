wrestling / News
Moose vs. Sami Callihan Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Moose and Sami Callihan will come to blows on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Friday that the two will face off in a singles match next week after they got physical with each other during their tag team match against the Good Brothers on this week’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on AXS on Thursday, is:
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
* Moose vs. Sami Callihan
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner
* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something
* Before the Impact X-Division Iron Man Match: Josh Alexander vs. TJP
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @TheMooseNation vs. @TheSamiCallihan @cozy_lariat vs. @CodyDeaner @JakeSomething_ vs. @HakimZane – Tables Match@RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @RachaelEllering and @JordynneGrace – Knockouts Tag Team Titles#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/86mt03WwCk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- MJF Recalls Bizarre Fan Interaction In AEW, Thinking Fan Was Going To Abduct Him
- Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Contacted Multiple WWE Releases
- Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired After Incident Reported By Top Star
- Mustafa Ali On Reason RETRIBUTION Storyline Didn’t Work, Pitching WWE Main Event Feud To Vince McMahon