Moose Retains X-Division Title In Ultimate X At TNA Rebellion

Moose remains the TNA X-Division Championship following Sunday’s TNA Rebellion PPV. Moose defeated Matt Cardona, KC Navarro w/ AJ Francis, Leon Slater, Sidney Akeem, and El Hijo del Vikingo to retain his championship in the opening match of the show. The finish of the match came when Slater grabbed the title and unhooked it, but Moose hit a spear and ended up with the title in his hands when they hit the mat.

Moose’s run with the championship now stands at 183 days, having won it from Mike Bailey on the October 27th, 2024 episode of TNA Impact.