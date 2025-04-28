wrestling / News
Moose Retains X-Division Title In Ultimate X At TNA Rebellion
Moose remains the TNA X-Division Championship following Sunday’s TNA Rebellion PPV. Moose defeated Matt Cardona, KC Navarro w/ AJ Francis, Leon Slater, Sidney Akeem, and El Hijo del Vikingo to retain his championship in the opening match of the show. The finish of the match came when Slater grabbed the title and unhooked it, but Moose hit a spear and ended up with the title in his hands when they hit the mat.
Moose’s run with the championship now stands at 183 days, having won it from Mike Bailey on the October 27th, 2024 episode of TNA Impact.
.@TheMooseNation defends the X-Division Championship against @TheMattCardona, @vikingo_aaa, @sidneyakeem, @KCwrestles, and @LEONSLATER_ in the high-risk, high-reward ULTIMATE X to kick off #TNARebellion!
WATCH LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/9IKvmKdFSG
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
Bodies are FLYING! @TheMooseNation @TheMattCardona @vikingo_aaa @sidneyakeem @KCwrestles @LEONSLATER_
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/XJ3dLKLvmz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@sidneyakeem is one of a kind!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/ddpF6pLyL4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
DESTROYER ON THE APRON! @vikingo_aaa @sidneyakeem
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/YWUClYgrSi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@LEONSLATER_ is INSANE! Swanton 450 from the top of Ultimate X!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/gYeMYQ4UIh
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
