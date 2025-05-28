More Details On WWE’s New Partnership With Seagram’s

As previously noted, WWE and Seagram’s have announced a new multi-year deal, with the latter set to launch three WWE-themed drinks. The two parties have issued a press release, noting that Seagram’s will have integrated branding at Money in the Bank, Summerslam and Survivor Series.

WWE® AND SEAGRAM’S ESCAPES SPIKED™ LAUNCH FIRST-EVER CO-BRANDED PRODUCT

Multi-Year Partnership Includes Integrations Within WWE Premium Live Events Such As Money In The Bank®, SummerSlam® and Survivor Series®

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 28, 2025 — WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Seagram’s Escapes, known for great tasting flavored malt beverages, today announced a new, multi-year partnership highlighted by the launch of their first-ever co-branded product of Seagram’s Escapes Spiked. This marks WWE’s first-ever licensed ready-to-drink product.

As an Official Partner of WWE, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will receive prominent integrations within Premium Live Events such as Money In The Bank®, which takes place Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, as well as SummerSlam® and Survivor Series®, highlighted by enhanced match sponsorships, a custom digital content series featuring WWE Superstars and more.

“Seagram’s has a rich history of innovation and a deep commitment to authenticity, making it the ideal partner to go to market with our first-ever licensed ready-to-drink product as we continue to broaden and diversify the category,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.

“Our collaboration with WWE marks an exciting moment for Seagram’s Spiked as we connect with WWE’s global audience,” said Jaime Polisoto, brand director, Seagram’s Escapes. “Plus, our sales team is thrilled to leverage WWE Superstar appearances at retailers nationwide, creating unforgettable experiences for fans.”

The Seagram’s Escapes Spiked WWE series – featuring flavors such as Rumble Punch™ (Jamaican Me Happy), Pineapple Powerhouse™ (Pineapple Cherry Lime), and Slammin’ Blueberry™ (Blueberry Lemon) – is now available at retailers nationwide.