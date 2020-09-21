More Episodes of Velocity Added To WWE Network

WWE Network News reports that WWE has added more episodes of Velocity to the Network, with select episodes from 2002-2004. Here are the details:

Velocity 05/25/2002 [Duration: 00:44:10]

Trish Stratus defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Stacy Keibler. Kidman faces Tajiri. Hardcore Holly takes on Val Venis.

Velocity 06/01/2002 [Duration: 00:40:37]

Reverend D-Von and Deacon Batista deliver a sermon to the WWE Universe before taking on The Big Valbowski. “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry clashes with The Godfather. Albert faces off against Hugh Morrus.

Velocity 06/08/2002 [Duration: 00:43:10]

Randy Orton goes one-on-one with Test. Tough Enough 2 Champion Linda Miles seeks to prove herself against Ivory. Chavo Guerrero and Funaki battle in cruiserweight action. The Godfather is in action against Hugh Morrus.

Velocity 06/15/2002 [Duration: 00:46:33]

Kurt Angle battles Hardcore Holly. Billy & Chuck defend the Tag Team Championship against Mark Henry & Randy Orton. Rikishi faces Albert. Funaki takes on Jamie Noble.

Velocity 08/17/2002 [Duration: 00:47:22]

Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble & Tajiri battle Kidman & Funaki. John Cena squares off with Reverend D-Von. Hardcore Holly faces Rico. Bull Buchanan battles Albert.

Velocity 01/18/2003 [Duration: 00:47:03]

Brian Danielson makes his WWE TV debut against Jamie Noble. Chuck Palumbo and Shannon Moore are in action.

Velocity 02/08/2003 [Duration: 00:47:47]

John Cena steps in the ring with Brian Danielson for the first time ever. Edge attempts to derail A-Train. Nunzio takes on Funaki in Cruiserweight action.

Velocity 05/01/2004 [Duration: 00:39:17]

United States Champion John Cena kicks off the show when he faces Akio. John Bradshaw Layfield battles Funaki. Rey Mysterio goes head-to-head with Jamie Noble. Mark Jindrak shows why he is “The Reflection of Perfection” in his match against Shannon Moore.