wrestling / News
AEW News: More Highlight Clips From Dynamite, The Bunny’s Latest Vlog
August 6, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW has released some more highlight clips from this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see clips below of Leyla Hirsch winning the #1 contendership to Kamille’s NWA Women’s World Title, Christian Cage learning he is the new #1 contender to Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page addressing the Elite:
– The Bunny, aka Laura Allie, posted her latest video blog looking at AEW returning to the road:
