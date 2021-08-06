wrestling / News

AEW News: More Highlight Clips From Dynamite, The Bunny’s Latest Vlog

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Kamille Leyla Hirsch

– AEW has released some more highlight clips from this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see clips below of Leyla Hirsch winning the #1 contendership to Kamille’s NWA Women’s World Title, Christian Cage learning he is the new #1 contender to Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page addressing the Elite:

– The Bunny, aka Laura Allie, posted her latest video blog looking at AEW returning to the road:

AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage, Hangman Page, Leyla Hirsch, The Bunny, Jeremy Thomas

