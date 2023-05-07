More On How Drew McIntyre Feels About WWE With Contract Rumored To End Soon

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre could be on his way out of WWE, as it’s believed that his contract will expire at the end of the year. It was noted that McIntyre has been operating under the assumption that he will be leaving. Nothing has changed with his contact and he will be off TV for another couple of weeks.

Fightful Select reports that McIntyre’s deal is actually done in early 2024, before next year’s Wrestlemania. McIntyre has reportedly been working as though it will be his last Wrestlemania. While McIntyre is leaning towards an exit, it was noted that he doesn’t know which way he will go at this time. If both sides haven’t reached an agreement by the time his deal is up, he is open to going elsewhere, with an option to coming back to WWE later.

McIntyre has been working injured and beat up, with several injuries that needed to be rested. However, he wanted to get through Wrestlemania for his match with Sheamus and GUNTHER, so he could put over the Intercontinental Champion. There was said to be some frustration on his end based on several situations of “not being on the same page” as WWE.

As an example, McIntyre is typically told ahead of time where he will go in the Draft, but that didn’t happen this year. He didn’t know until it was announced on television. This is one of several miscommunications between the two over the last few years. McIntyre is reportedly “very hands on” with creative when he can be. There have been pitches for him to return to WWE as a heel, but it’s expected there will be some push back as it wants it to make sense. McIntyre has not wanted to make “dramatic changes” unless it made sense creatively.

WWE has been approaching contract renewals differently in the past couple of years, but it’s unknown how that will change now that WWE and UFC are both under the Endeavor umbrella.