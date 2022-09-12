wrestling / News
Motionless in White Singer Recorded New Theme Song For Rhea Ripley
Chris Motionless, the lead singer of the metal band Motionless in White, revealed on Twitter that he recorded a new theme song for Rhea Ripley.
He wrote: “Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19.”
