Motor City Machine Guns Reportedly Sign With WWE

The Motor City Machine Guns are WWE-bound, according to new reports. Both PWInsider and Fightful have confirmed that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have signed a deal with WWE. PWInsider reports that the current plan is to have the tag team debut on NXT’s Chicago debut on October 1st.

The Machine Guns are the most decorated tag team in TNA history, and left the promotion in March. They’ve worked a number of independent dates since and speculation was high as to their potentially joining WWE or AEW, both of whom were interested in them. The two are three time TNA/Impact World Tag Team Champions together and between the two of them have a TNA Heavyweight/Impact World Championship reign apieace, as well as a total of 11 X Division Championship reigns (10 for Shelley, one for Sabin).