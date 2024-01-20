Mustafa Ali vs. Amazing Red Set For Wrestling REVOLVER x HOG Supershow

Mustafa Ali is set to battle Amazing Red at the Wrestling REVOLVER x HOG Supershow in April. HOG announced on Friday that Ali will take on Red at the April 5th show in Philadelphia over WrestleMania weekend.

Mustafa Ali faces Amazing Red at Wrestling Revolver x HOG Supershow April 5th in Philadelphia

Wrestling Revolver and House of Glory officials have announced a HUGE first time ever dream match has been signed for April 5th live from Philadelphia. From the Trinity Center for Urban Life and streaming live on TrillerTV+, will be Mustafa Ali versus Amazing Red.

Two of the best high flyers in the world collide in a match fans have requested for years.

Mustafa Ali has declared his 2024 World Tour, where he wants to face all the best in the world and all challengers.

Amazing Red, one of the most influential wrestlers over the last twenty years, has held championships across the world.

Tickets go on sale Monday January 22nd at 8 PM EST. Stay tuned for more information on the HOG and Wrestling Revolver social media channels.

What will happen when these two warriors compete on April 5th? Be there live or watch on PPV as this will be an event you do not want to miss!