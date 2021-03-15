Mustafa Ali Explains Why America Needs Him To Defeat Matt Riddle For United States Title On RAW

Mustafa Ali will square off with Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship on tonight’s edition of RAW, and it’s safe to say that the challenger isn’t lacking confidence heading into the match.

In a video on Twitter, Ali, standing in front of an American flag, explained why the country needs him as the United States Champion:

“It is beautiful, isn’t it?” Ali asked. “The thing is, it can be even more beautiful. All it needs is a little direction. Riddle, you, you have the opportunity to provide that direction. As the United States Champion, Riddle, you get to be the voice that we so desperately need to hear. Yet, you use your voice to talk about scooters and bronuts and how everything is all good. Riddle, you literally have the opportunity I have been fighting for my entire life and you do nothing with it. That’s OK, I can fix that. I can fix all of it. All I have to do is become the United States Champion.

“Riddle, I’m not saying that you’re not worthy of being the champion. I’m just saying that you’re not the champion we need right now. So, Riddle, I would like to apologize in advance for the heinous acts that I will commit upon you tonight. It’s simple, Riddle. It’s because the United States Champion, he needs to be named Mustafa Ali.”

announcement pic.twitter.com/IBuQPDIldW — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 15, 2021

Here’s the current lineup for tonight’s edition of RAW:

* United States Championship: Matt Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* RAW Tag Team Championship: Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander (c) vs. The New Day

* What’s next for Bobby Lashley?