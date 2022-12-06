Mustafa Ali Cuts Impassioned Promo About Why He Wants To Be WWE US Champion

Mustafa Ali has been chasing the WWE United States Championship on Raw, and he released an impassioned video explaining why he wants the title. Ali has made several attempts to win the championship since he returned to WWE TV, most recently on the November 21st episode of Raw. In the video, which you can see below, Ali says he understands why people might have given up on his chase but noted that being viewed as “not American enough” due to his heritage is his motivation for wanting to win the title.

“To me, it’s very easy to go into battle when you look behind you and there’s an army following you,” he begins. “But lately for me, when — when I look back, I don’t see a lot of people following me. And I understand why a lot of people have given up on me. Week after week, loss after loss, beatdown after beatdown — I get it. But all I can say is that I hope you don’t give up on me. I hope you don’t give up on my chase for the United States Championship. And here’s why. Why do I keep getting getting up? Why, after beatdown after beatdown, do I keep picking a fight?”

He continued, “And the reason why is I wanna take you all the way back to when I was in high school. On 9/11, the tragic events unfolded, and the teachers thought it would be best to let the students talk and express their emotions, and how they feel. I remember raising my hand and saying, ‘I can’t believe this happened to us.’ The kid in front of me turns around, and he says, ‘Us? What are you talking about? Your people did this.’ And I looked around the class, I looked at the teacher and I was hoping someone would say something to help me or defend me. No one said anything. Despite being born here in this country, despite being an American. Despite being a former police officer, a guy that actually wanted to protect people — that was willing to put his life on the line — I’m not American enough.

“So the United States Championship, sure it means more TV time, it means more money,” Ali concluded. “It means a lot of things to a lot of people, but to me it means I belong. And that’s all I’ve been chasing for my entire life. I don’t know how I’m gonna become the United States Champion, I don’t know when I’m gonna become the United States Champion, but I know why I wanna become the United States Champion. Now you do, too.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Mustafa Ali with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.