Mustafa Ali Mocks Person On Twitter For Taking Shots At Wrestling Fans

A fan on Twitter recently decided to take shot at WWE’s Retribution stable, which drew a response from the group’s storyline leader, Mustafa Ali. However, Ali later clarified that he wasn’t going at him for what he said about Retribution, but rather his harassment of other wrestling fans.

The fan’s account has since been deleted, but the post read: “#ProTip, how to defeat Retribution: Tell them that they’re an underwhelming flop faction, and they block you and run away. @RETRIBUTIONMACE @SlapJackRTRBTN @ReckoningRTRBTN @AliWWE ‘Butthurt’ as Americans say. Shame, I LOVED Chris Dijak as Dijakovic!”

Ali replied: “How do you get online and talk sh*t when you got a big ass forehead like that? I can park a f’n Volkswagen on that thing. #ProTip If you don’t appreciate me harassing you over something you have no control of, then don’t harass us over something we have no control of.”

A fan later mocked the man for taking shots at wrestlers, but Ali said it was his mockery of other fans that bothered him.

He added: “Yes, but that’s not the only reason why I responded. That dude went to other wrestling fans’ posts and mocked them for doing fan art. Don’t f*ck with people, I won’t f*ck with you.”

How do you get online and talk shit when you got a big ass forehead like that? I can park a f’n Volkswagen on that thing. #ProTip If you don’t appreciate me harassing you over something you have no control of, then don’t harass us over something we have no control of. https://t.co/QTLj51myis — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 26, 2020