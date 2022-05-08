wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Releases Mock News Report on Austin Theory’s Low Approval Rating as US Champion
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali released a mock news report on Twitter, making fun of United States Champion Austin Theory. You can check out that video below.
In the news report, Ali appears as a news broadcaster and a number of in-costume civilian testimonials. Ali makes fun of Theory as he looks to challenge him for the US title down the line. Whether WWE actually books Ali vs. Theory in a US title match remains to be seen.
📢📢BREAKING NEWS ON UNITED STATES CHAMPION @_Theory1 📢📢 pic.twitter.com/78s0sM3mZZ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) May 8, 2022
