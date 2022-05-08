wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Releases Mock News Report on Austin Theory’s Low Approval Rating as US Champion

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mustafa Ali WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali released a mock news report on Twitter, making fun of United States Champion Austin Theory. You can check out that video below.

In the news report, Ali appears as a news broadcaster and a number of in-costume civilian testimonials. Ali makes fun of Theory as he looks to challenge him for the US title down the line. Whether WWE actually books Ali vs. Theory in a US title match remains to be seen.

