wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali & The Bollywood Boyz Campaign for Role in Marvel’s Blade Reboot
– Casting details surfaced this week for the upcoming Marvel Studios cinematic reboot of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, and WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and more are looking to get their foot in the door. According to the casting information, the production is looking for as follows:
Blade is casting for a South Asian male, 20s-30s. The actor must be open to training although actors with fight experience are encouraged for the role!
Character description: “Though he’s taken a vow of silence, his eyes tell us he has been through strife.”
It’s not yet known who the character description is referring to. The upcoming film does not yet have an official release date.
WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali commented on the news, writing on Twitter, “Hello @MarvelStudios, I think you’re looking for me. #BLADE” Also, it looks like former WWE Superstars, The Bollywood Boyz, are also interested. Their account noted, “@MarvelStudios RT’s are welcomed & appreciated.” You can see their tweets for role:
Hello @MarvelStudios,
I think you’re looking for me. #BLADE https://t.co/6A6StUDI3i pic.twitter.com/h9xBcVJNyZ
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 7, 2022
RT’s are welcomed & appreciated https://t.co/DYafqQQanX pic.twitter.com/IhGJ3FsAh4
— Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) January 8, 2022
