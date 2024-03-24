Mustafa Ali On Winning TNA X-Division Title, Says It’s a ‘Privilege & Honor’

Mustafa Ali is the current TNA X-Division champion, and he recently weighed in what it means to be part of the title’s lineage. Ali won the title in his first match for the company at TNA No Surrender, and he spoke with 5 Questions With The Mini Host about what being the champion means to him.

“Another surreal moment because the X Division title meant so much to guys like me, junior heavyweights,” Ali said (per Fightful). “You get to see guys like AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, the Motor City Machine Guns, Amazing Red, guys that I now get to share the ring with as well in the future. So to hold that championship, what a prestigious championship, the lineage with it.”

He added, “I’d say I’m going to go ahead and become the greatest X-Division champion of all time, but that’s me being humble when I say it, obviously. But it is a privilege and an honor to hold such a prestigious championship.”

Ali will defend the title against Jake Something at TNA Rebellion next month.