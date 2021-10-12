Mustafa Ali Turns on Mansoor, Attacks Him On WWE Raw

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor’s tag team is officially over, with the former turning on the latter on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Mansoor and Ali lose to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, after which Ali shoved Mansoor and walked away in anger.

Later in the show, Mansoor was interviewed backstage and said he would try and talk to Ali. Ali showed up and said Mansoor didn’t get it and is a worthless loser, saying that he was the only reason Mansoor wasn’t eaten alive on Raw. He then walked away but came back and attacked Mansoor.