WWE News: Mustafa Ali Vows To Compete at WrestleMania Next Year, Riddle’s Entrance Gets Effects, Samoa Joe Returns to Commentary

– Mustafa Ali isn’t blaming anyone else for not competing at WrestleMania, and vows that he will be on the card next year. Ali posted to Twitter on Monday, writing:

“Hundreds of excuses. Hundreds of hurdles and lies. But at the end of the day, it’s on me. No one and nothing else to blame but me. Another year, another WrestleMania that I’m not going to compete in. Nothing has ever been given to me. This is no different. Next year, you’re mine.”

– Tonight’s Raw saw Samoa Joe return to the commentary booth after missing last week.

– Riddle’s entrance now comes with an…interesting visual effect. You can see the clip below from WWE of Riddle’s entrance getting animated birds: