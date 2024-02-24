Mustafa Ali Captures X-Division Title At TNA No Surrender

Mustafa Ali is your new TNA X-Division Champion, winning the title in the main event of No Surrender. Friday’s show was headlined by Chris Sabin defending his championship against Ali. The two had a lengthy back-and-forth match which ended when Ali hit a sunset flip bomb on Sabin and then nailed the 450 to capture the title.

The match marked Ali’s TNA in-ring debut and, of course, his first title in the company. He ends Sabin’s record 10th X-Division championship reign at 168 days; Sabin won the title at Impact 1,000 in September.