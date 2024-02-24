wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Captures X-Division Title At TNA No Surrender
Mustafa Ali is your new TNA X-Division Champion, winning the title in the main event of No Surrender. Friday’s show was headlined by Chris Sabin defending his championship against Ali. The two had a lengthy back-and-forth match which ended when Ali hit a sunset flip bomb on Sabin and then nailed the 450 to capture the title.
The match marked Ali’s TNA in-ring debut and, of course, his first title in the company. He ends Sabin’s record 10th X-Division championship reign at 168 days; Sabin won the title at Impact 1,000 in September.
.@MustafaAli_X makes his #TNAWrestling debut in the Main Event of #NoSurrender! pic.twitter.com/CUTbRCgf1V
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
Is @MustafaAli_X in @SuperChrisSabin's head?!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/Me1aXtrnTn
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
450 to the arm of @SuperChrisSabin! @MustafaAli_X #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/y0THlvRD9S
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@SuperChrisSabin plants @MustafaAli_X with a DDT! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/C83kDs0H2E
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@MustafaAli_X just hit the middle buckle HARD! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/qUh5YWBwVo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA X Division Champion@MustafaAli_X#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/MMTRj4bgxN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
