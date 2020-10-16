Myron Reed on Being Ready to be a Defending Champion for the MLW Restart, His Plans to Beat Up Brian Pillman Jr. for Disrespecting Him

MLW World Middleweight champion Myron Reed recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast to discuss MLW’s upcoming restart. MLW will be getting back in action with #TheRestart TV tapings this month, which will be debuting on Fubo TV and DAZN later in November. During the interview, Reed discussed wanting to prove himself as middleweight champion and faces of the company for the restart, along with his plans to beat up Brian Pillman Jr. for disrespecting him. Below are some highlights.

Myron Reed on being read for MLW’s restart: “Man, we’ve been waiting on this for months. I’ve been ready to defend this championship against the best because I don’t want to be one of these guys that goes down as a pandemic champion. I want to be the best middleweight champion that ever stepped foot in MLW, so that’s the goal is to prove that.”

On if he sees himself as one of the faces of the company for the restart: “Absolutely. Absolutely, I see myself as one of the faces of the company, you know. Regardless, if you’re one of the main champions, and I feel like the middleweight championships is one of the main championships in MLW, you’re one of the faces of the company, and it’s a big role to have.”

Myron Reed on matchups he’s looking for with the restart: “I’m going to be completely honest with you, bro. If you had asked me this question a month ago, I probably would’ve given you a list of names. But right now? It’s Brian Pillman. I’m ready to beat his face in, literally, and get that out of my way. That’s literally the next roadblock that’s in front of my face. I want to hurdle that and then get to the next challenge.”

On his plans for Brian Pillman Jr.: “Hey, I’ve laid down the challenge. I’ve told you, I’m ready. When I see him face to face, I’m going to beat him up. I’m beating him up. I got to. He disrespected me. You got to beat him up.”

Reed on why Pillman Jr. is a phony and a “mini-me”: “Yeah, look, it’s exactly what you just said. That’s really all he is. He’s a phony, a mini-me. He might be a great wrestler, but it’s easy to be a great wrestler when you’re just copying off of someone.”

In the full interview, Myron discusses MLW’s return, dealing with ring rust, MLW’s new deals with DAZN and Fubo, the craziness of being part of the last major indy show before the shutdown, who he’s looking forward to facing, his wrestling inspirations growing up, his new single, and more.

0:00: Intro

1:41: On MLW’s return, seeing himself as a face of the company for their restart.

2:50: On MLW’s new deals with DAZN and Fubo providing new opportunities to expand.

3:38: On being part of the AAA/MLW show just before the shutdown, dealing with the forced time off.

6:08: On if he had any ring rust stepping back into the ring, if he feels like he’s in full ring shape.

7:26: On handling MLW’s plans for whether there will be fans or not, working without fans in attendance.

9:24: On MLW’s different weight-based divisions giving the company an MMA feel

10:26: On who he’s hoping to defend his title against, his thoughts on Brian Pillman Jr.

11:55: On the key to training safely during the pandemic, MLW’s COVID-19 compliance procedures.

14:27: On if other promotions are doing enough to safeguard talent from COVID-19.

16:25: On Court Bauer being able to negotiate new distribution deals during MLW’s shutdown.

18:39: On which wrestlers who inspired him as characters growing up.

20:13: On his message for new viewers watching MLW for the first time upon its return

21:15: On if he plans to target Dynasty and the Openweight Title.

21:34: Where to find him online.

22:54: Outro

