wrestling / News
WWE News: Mysterios Come to Edge’s Aid on Smackdown, Edge Confronts Seth Rollins
– Edge got a little bit of backup in his battle with the reunited Roman Reigns and Usos on tonight’s Smackdown. Edge called out Reigns in the main event of tonight’s show after the Universal Champion mended fences with the Usos earlier in the episode. Reigns came out and The Usos soon followed, but when Edge and Reigns began fighting Rey and Dominik came out with chairs and attacked Jey and Jimmy.
Odds EVENED!! 😱#SmackDown @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @WWEUsos @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/33SiodHlzC
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
First @WWERomanReigns, then Jimmy, now Jey!#SmackDown @EdgeRatedR @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/fpoITTWacD
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
Should never believe "The Ultimate Opportunist", @EdgeRatedR, would show up to #SmackDown…alone.@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/ZrREYz1nnQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
– Tonight’s show saw Seth Rollins qualify for Money in the Bank, only to come face to face with Edge. After Rollins beat Cesaro to qualify for the Ladder match, he was cutting a promo in the bank promising to beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship once he won at the PPV. He then said that maybe they shouldn’t wait and he should just get a title match at Money in the Bank, which brought out Edge. The Rated-R Superstar said he was going to do what Rollins wouldn’t and call out Roman Reigns before heading off to do just that.
👀👀👀👀#SmackDown @WWERollins @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/jX8TBsp0Si
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2021
