Nailz Announced As First Guest For WrestleCon Detroit In August

Nailz is making his first public appearance in a long time as a guest at WrestleCon Destination Detroit in August. WrestleCon announced that the infamous WWE alumnus is their first guest for the August 4th and 5th convention over SummerSlam weekend, as youc an see below.

Nailz famously was released from WWE in 1992 after a physical altercation with Vince McMahon where he grabbed the WWE boss during a meeting over a financial dispute and choked him. He last wrestled in 2000.