Natalya Says Billy Corgan Kept Her From Leaving the Wrestling Business

Natalya credits Billy Corgan for keeping her in the wrestling business, and discussed their friendship in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with WWE Deutschland and, when asked who she would want to induct her into the Hall of Fame should that happen, named Corgan as one of her picks. You can see the highlights below (per Fightful:

On who she would want to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I’ve thought very closely about Beth Phoenix because she was part of the most influential, special moments of my career and has been my best friend throughout this entire journey of WWE. Beth would be the right fit.”

On Belly Corgan being her #2 pick to induct her: “I’m really good friends with Billy Corgan and I love his passion for pro wrestling. I think about often how unique it would be to have somebody who is not in the wrestling world, not in WWE, I know Billy has NWA, but Billy Corgan is somebody who, in the early days of my career, when I almost gave up, I had a really bad knee injury and was sidelined for nine to twelve months. I couldn’t wrestle and it was my first really bad injury.

“I met Billy Corgan at Bret’s Hall of Fame ceremony and we became friends. He really motivated me and inspired me to keep fighting for my dreams. I go back to those days and I remember thinking, ‘I don’t think I’m meant to do this. This injury is a sign that I should get out and this isn’t for me. I don’t want to get hurt again.’ I coincidentally met Billy and he was really instrumental and pushed me to keep going and fighting for your dreams. He shared his story with me. He would be an interesting one to induct me because, what an incredible musician he is but it’s no unique that someone like Billy is part of my career and people don’t always know how instrumental he was in keeping me in the game.”