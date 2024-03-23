– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about wrestling stars she think could have a great comeback in WWE, such as Michelle McCool and Beth Phoenix. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Natalya on Michelle McCool having potential for a great comeback: “I think there’s many women that can come back and do that. You know, somebody that really impressed me a lot was Michelle McCool. Every time Michelle has come back, she is in amazing shape. She comes back and she kicks ass, she’s got it like, I think Michelle McCool could come back and have a great run. I think she’s really really really talented I learned so much working with Michelle McCool and Layla. I would absolutely love to see a Lay-Cool reunion, and both of them, they really helped me grow a lot when I was first starting out in WWE.”

On Beth Phoenix possibly coming back: “I also think, of course, I’m very biased, but I love her dearly. I think Beth Phoenix could come back and do a full run. Of course, I’m challenging Gail Kim to our singles match. Mickie James, Melina, Gail Kim, Michelle McCool, Layla. I love Alicia Fox, would love to see her do more. There’s just so many women that really, It’s like we were ready for the revolution before it was ready for us.”