Netflix Had Been Reportedly Working On A Hulk Hogan Documentary Before His Death

As previously reported, Hulk Hogan passed away yesterday at the age of 71. In a report on the story from Puck, writer Matthew Belloni revealed that Netflix had been quietly working on a documentary about Hogan since last year, and his death happened in the middle of production.

The docuseries is produced by Words + Pictures, with Bryan Storkel directing and Connor Schell producing. It was created in collaboration with WWE and Hogan himself. The series will feature over 20 hours of new interviews conducted with Hogan prior to his death. No official release date has been announced.