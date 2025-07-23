Netflix Praises WWE Partnership: ‘Everything We Could Have Hoped For’

Variety has a new piece about the working relationship between WWE and Netflix, as the latter is very happy with the arrangement. It was noted that WWE RAW has been in the Netflix top ten for the last six months. The July 7 episode was the 27th week that the WWE’s flagship show was in the top ten. It averages 6.3 million hours viewed and over three million weekly views. A view is defined as total hours watched divided by runtime. By comparison, the show drew 1.65 million viewers a week on the USA Network before it left.

Triple H said of the partnership: “Netflix has been amazing, in every sense of the word. They are phenomenal partners. And we can’t say enough about WWE fans. They’ve shown up in full force, as passionate and engaged as ever.”

Netflix VP of Sports Gabe Sptizer added: “It’s everything we could have hoped for and more. We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far. [WWE’s] distribution has been pretty fragmented up to this point, and the hope was ‘Let’s combine the power of what you guys do with the power of what we do with our global distribution, and get our marketing teams together … and try to lift this. For us, it’s still early stages. We want things that are going to create global conversation. And I think with WWE, we already know they have that. … So we’ll continue to have conversations with the leagues that have rights coming up.”

It’s not just in North America. RAW was in the top ten in Canada for 26 weeks, the UK for 23 and Mexico for 22.

Smackdown currently airs on the USA Network and NXT airs on the CW, although both are shown on Netflix internationally. Premium live events are currently on Peacock in the USA, but Netflix internationally. Money in the Bank and Elimination Chamber have charted in the Top 10 across 37 countries, with standout popularity in Bolivia, Canada, the U.K., Egypt, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. This year’s Royal Rumble even broke into Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV list worldwide, even though it wasn’t available on the service in the US.